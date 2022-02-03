Accessibility links

South Africa Luxury Housing Market Sees Boom in Demand

South Africa’s luxury housing dealers say the market is booming despite the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. Real estate agents say the need to work from home and have better security are some of the drivers. Affordable housing for the poor remains a challenge. Linda Givetash reports


