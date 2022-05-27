South African Flood Victims’ Shelters Damaged by More Rains

Accessibility links

Flood victims in South Africa's port city of Durban had yet to recover from last months' historic rain when another storm hit this weekend. Victims and experts say it is a signal that better urban planning is needed to protect residents and their livelihoods from future extreme weather. Linda Givetash reports from Durban, South Africa.

