South Africa Minister Says He Saved Zimbabwean from Angry Diepsloot Residents

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi disputing some media reports that he kicked Zimbabwean, Bongani Mkhwananzi, out of a residents' meeting in Diepsloot. Mkhwananzi, spokesperson of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa, was nearly manhandled by some people attending the meeting on Friday.

