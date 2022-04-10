Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi disputing some media reports that he kicked Zimbabwean, Bongani Mkhwananzi, out of a residents' meeting in Diepsloot. Mkhwananzi, spokesperson of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa, was nearly manhandled by some people attending the meeting on Friday.
South Africa Minister Says He Saved Zimbabwean from Angry Diepsloot Residents
