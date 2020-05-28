Coronavirus Hits Mental Patients in South Africa
The coronavirus has hit South Africa harder than any other country on the continent. So far it has infected more than 22,000 people and killed more than 400. But the disease is also impacting the mental wellbeing of many people coping with social isolation and the economic impact of the virus.
