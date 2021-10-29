South Africa Hijacked Buildings ...
Dilapidated and dangerous, so-called hijacked buildings — abandoned properties taken over by slumlords - have eroded the value and security of downtown Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city.But one local charity is reclaiming and restoring a historic building to provide shelter for those in need
