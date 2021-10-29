Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

South Africa Hijacked Buildings ...

South Africa Hijacked Buildings ...
Embed
South Africa Hijacked Buildings ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:42 0:00
Direct link

Dilapidated and dangerous, so-called hijacked buildings — abandoned properties taken over by slumlords - have eroded the value and security of downtown Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city.But one local charity is reclaiming and restoring a historic building to provide shelter for those in need

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG