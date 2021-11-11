Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

South Africa Election Results ...

South Africa Election Results ...
Embed
South Africa Election Results ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:18 0:00
Direct link

South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress, saw historic losses in last week’s municipal elections. Both citizens and political analysts say the results are the reflection of years of broken promises and poor service delivery. Linda Givetash reports from Johannesburg.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG