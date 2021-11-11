South Africa Election Results ...
South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress, saw historic losses in last week’s municipal elections. Both citizens and political analysts say the results are the reflection of years of broken promises and poor service delivery. Linda Givetash reports from Johannesburg.
Episodes
-
November 11, 2021
Gold Mining in Burkina Faso Becomes Increasingly Dangerous
-
November 11, 2021
Children Rolling Up Their Sleeves for First COVID Shot
-
November 10, 2021
Are Military Coups Back in Africa?
-
November 09, 2021
Timelapse of Hot Air Balloons Rising Over Turkey’s Cappadocia
-
November 09, 2021
Fight Over Workplace Vaccine Mandates Heats Up
-
November 08, 2021
Music to South Africa’s Ears