South Africa COVID-19 In Complext Minibus Taxis Network
As South Africa continues to ease coronavirus restrictions, technical experts and public health experts are working on plans to protect the health of the 14 million South Africans who rely on a complex network of regulated minibus taxis to get to work, school and more. Innovators are working on it
