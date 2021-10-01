Accessibility links

South Africa China Coal Climate -- USAGM

Coal provides more than 75% of South Africa’s energy supply, but public and corporate pressure is mounting for that to change. Protests were seen across the country last week and now a proposed Chinese-backed coal power plant may be scrapped. Linda Givetash has this report from Johannesburg.

