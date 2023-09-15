Accessibility links

Soneni Moyo Accusing Gift Ostallos Siziba, Other CCC Activists of Insulting Her in Run up t0 2023 General Elections

Soneni Moyo Accusing Gift Ostallos Siziba, Other CCC Activists of Insulting Her in Run up t0 2023 General Elections
Soneni Moyo Accusing Gift Ostallos Siziba, Other CCC Activists of Insulting Her in Run up t0 2023 General Elections

Bulawayo resident, Soneni Moyo, claims that she was insulted by Citizens Coalition for Change interim spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba, and other CCC activists in the run up to the 2023 general elections. (Video: Kudzanai Musengi)

