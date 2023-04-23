Some US Citizens Depart Sudan Saturday Despite Intense Fighting
The U.S. State Department told VOA it is “aware of reports that a number of U.S. citizens were able to depart Sudan” on Saturday, despite heavy clashes in Khartoum. Hours earlier, Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah Burhan said his troops would facilitate the evacuation of diplomats
