Some Inner-City South Africans See 'Hijacked Buildings' as Only Housing Option

Johannesburg, South Africa’s most populous city, has for years struggled to keep up with housing demand due to an influx of people who come in search of opportunities. Some residents, many with little financial means, find themselves in sub-par housing that has a high risk of fire.

