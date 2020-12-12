Somalia Struggling to Hold Election
Somalia is struggling to hold an indirect election that will determine the next president after opposition candidates accused President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo of stacking the election committee. The opposition have defiantly formed their own, parallel committee, delaying the election
