Somalia Renewable Energy ...

Somalia lacks a national power grid and relies on imported fuel, wood, and charcoal for its energy needs. But energy experts say with the longest coastline in mainland Africa, and an average of 10 hours of sunshine per day, Somalia has great potential for onshore wind and solar power.

