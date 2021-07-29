Somalia Renewable Energy ...
Somalia lacks a national power grid and relies on imported fuel, wood, and charcoal for its energy needs. But energy experts say with the longest coastline in mainland Africa, and an average of 10 hours of sunshine per day, Somalia has great potential for onshore wind and solar power.
Episodes
-
July 29, 2021
Nigeria Deforestation Charcoal ...
-
July 29, 2021
Britain Vaccine Resistance ...
-
July 28, 2021
Malawi 3 D Printed School ...
-
July 28, 2021
Afghan Civilian Casualties ....
-
July 28, 2021
Australia Reef ...
-
July 28, 2021
Tunisia Political Crisis ...