Case Against AP Journalist Reflects Dire Conditions for Ethiopia’s Media

The case of a journalist for The Associated Press, accused of abetting a government-designated terrorist group for reporting on rebels, highlights Ethiopia’s decline in media freedom, advocates say. VOA’s Salem Solomon has the story. Video editor: Salem Solomon Producer: Kim Weeks

