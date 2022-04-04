The case of a journalist for The Associated Press, accused of abetting a government-designated terrorist group for reporting on rebels, highlights Ethiopia’s decline in media freedom, advocates say. VOA’s Salem Solomon has the story. Video editor: Salem Solomon Producer: Kim Weeks
Case Against AP Journalist Reflects Dire Conditions for Ethiopia’s Media
