UN World Food Program: ‘6 Million Somalis Face Food Insecurity’

The U.N.’s World Food Program says 6 million Somalis are facing food insecurity from a record drought that displaced nearly 800,000 people into camps on the outskirts of cities like Mogadishu. Aid groups say mobile cash transfers have become an essential tool for getting quick help to people in Somalia’s remote, drought-affected, and unsafe areas. Mohamed Sheikh Nor reports from Mogadishu, Somalia.

