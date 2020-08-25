Somali Minnesota Teacher ...
A Somali American has been named Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year for 2020. Qorsho Hassan is the first Somali American to receive the honor, which was announced earlier this month by a group called Education Minnesota.VOA’s Maxamud Mascadde has more in this report narrated by Carol Guensburg reports.
Episodes
-
August 25, 2020
Zimbabwe Relief Kitchens USAGM
-
August 24, 2020
New York New Normal ...
-
August 24, 2020
Brazil Amazon Fires ...
-
August 24, 2020
Role of Barbershop in Trusting Medicines ...
-
August 24, 2020
Saving Space Camp ...
-