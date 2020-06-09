Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Social Networks Disinformation...

Social Networks Disinformation...
Embed
Social Networks Disinformation...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:04:08 0:00
Direct link

Amid protests over police brutality and racism that have broken out across the United States, experts say they are seeing an increase of targeted campaigns to actively spread disinformation. As Mariia Prus tells us in this report narrated by Anna Rice, one aim is to undermine social cohesion

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG