No Social DIstancing, Few Masks As Zimbabweans Jostle for Bus Ride
Some Zimbabweans trying to board a bus in Chinhoyi town, west of the capital city,Harare. The Zimbabwean government has urged people to follow strict guidelines in order to avoid contracting coronavirus COVID-19. But social distancing is elusive due to the current harsh economic situation.
