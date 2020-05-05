Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

No Social DIstancing, Few Masks As Zimbabweans Jostle for Bus Ride

No Social DIstancing, Few Masks As Zimbabweans Jostle for Bus Ride
Embed
No Social DIstancing, Few Masks As Zimbabweans Jostle for Bus Ride

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:49 0:00

Some Zimbabweans trying to board a bus in Chinhoyi town, west of the capital city,Harare. The Zimbabwean government has urged people to follow strict guidelines in order to avoid contracting coronavirus COVID-19. But social distancing is elusive due to the current harsh economic situation.

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG