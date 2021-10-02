Video Shows Train Crashing Into Truck in Indiana

The moment a train collided with a semi-truck was captured on video by an off-duty firefighter in Indiana, Thursday, September 30. (REUTERS)
Episodes
-
October 02, 2021
Zimbabwean Shows Police Disused Mine With Wife's Lifeless Body
-
October 01, 2021
Government Relief Programs Slashed US Poverty Rate
-
October 01, 2021
Afrobeats Star Wizkid Embarks on US Tour
-
October 01, 2021
New Satellite Monitors Rapidly Changing Earth
-
October 01, 2021
South Africa China Coal Climate -- USAGM
-
September 30, 2021
Burkina Faso Conflict Spreading ...