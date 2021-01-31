Accessibility links

Vusa Mkhaya, 14 Other Artiste Release Sizzling Hit 'Singalahl'ithemba'

Zimbabwean artiste, Vusa Mkhaya, has brought together 14 singers who have released a sizzling hit ‘Masiyephambili’, literally meaning let’s move forward. Mkhaya says, “I decided to write this song in order to motivate people who are struggling under this pandemic (COVID-19) and other issues.”

