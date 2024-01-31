Accessibility links

Sikhala Not Yet Decided on His Political Career After Almost 2 Years in Prision
Sikhala Not Yet Decided on His Political Career After Almost 2 Years in Prision

Job SIkhala, who was released yesterday by a magistrate court after sentencing him to two years in jail wholly suspended for five years for inciting violence, says he has not yet decided about his political career. He speaks in this exclusive interview with VOA's Mlondolozi Ndlovu.

