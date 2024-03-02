Accessibility links

SIkhala, Chamisa Supporters Clash At CCC Activist Moreblessing Ali Funeral

Supporters of Job Sikhala and Nelson Chamisa clashed at the burial of Citizens Coalition for Change activist Moreblessing Ali who was killed by a Zanu PF member Pius Jamba almost two years ago. Her mutilated remains were at Chitungwiza General Hospital mortuary for more than one and half years.

