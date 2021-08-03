Kenya Stateless Citizens ...
Kenyan officials have given citizenship to 1,600 stateless Shona community in the country, fifty years after their ancestors migrated. The ethnic Shona, who have been struggling as stateless people for rights and benefits, celebrated their new status. Lenny Ruvaga reports from Nairobi.
