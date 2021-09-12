91/1 Anniversary ...
September 11, 2001, will forever be a date remembered by Americans. On that day, nearly 3,000 people were killed in an act of terrorism in three U.S. cities. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden honored the lives lost on the day’s 20th anniversary with visits to the sites of the attacks.
Episodes
-
September 12, 2021
Fire Scare Occurs in Russian Section of Space Station
-
September 12, 2021
California Governor Hopes to Beat Back Recall Effort
-
September 11, 2021
The State of Mental Health in Africa
-
September 11, 2021
Back to School World ...
-
September 11, 2021
Raphael Mthombeni: September 11 Terrorist Attack Changed The World
-
September 11, 2021
Afghan Resettlement in US Mirrors Earlier Efforts for Refugees