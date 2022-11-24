Gold mining in Senegal plays a key role in the country’s economy, but the chemicals used for processing are harming the environment and the health of the miners. Women make up half the miners and often carry their children with them, causing both to suffer the health consequences. Annika Hammerschlag reports from Kedougou, Senegal.
Senegal's Women Gold Miners Carry Heavy Burden
