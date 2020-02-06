Senegal’s International Airport Defends Against Coronavirus
In Dakar, Senegal’s international airport is taking steps to prevent the coronavirus from entering the country after the first suspected case in Africa was flagged in January. But while the suspected case in Ivory Coast tested negative, Senegal's Blaise Diagne Airport is preparing just in case.
