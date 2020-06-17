Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Senegalese Artists Taking Stand Against Racism

Senegalese Artists Taking Stand Against Racism
Embed
Senegalese Artists Taking Stand Against Racism

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:21 0:00
Direct link

Senegalese artists are taking a stand against racism and police brutality after George Floyd died in police custody in the United States. One street art crew is creating a fresco in the capital, Dakar, where Senegalese have held demonstrations this month in support of the Black Lives Matter movement

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG