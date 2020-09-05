Accessibility links

Land Donor's Descendants Complicate Removal of Confederate General's Statue

The battle to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia is complicated by the land donor’s descendants, who are fighting to keep the statue in place. Virginia's governor and Black Lives Matter want the statue removed as they consider it a symbol of white supremacy.

