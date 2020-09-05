Land Donor's Descendants Complicate Removal of Confederate General's Statue
The battle to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia is complicated by the land donor’s descendants, who are fighting to keep the statue in place. Virginia's governor and Black Lives Matter want the statue removed as they consider it a symbol of white supremacy.
Episodes
-
-
September 05, 2020
Israel Laser Defense ...
-
September 05, 2020
Turkey, Greek Tensions ...
-
September 04, 2020
India Records Fresh COVID-19 Cases
-
September 04, 2020
Businesses Worried Over Surge in COVID Cases
-
September 04, 2020
Tanzania Under Magufuli ...