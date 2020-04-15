Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Security and Gender Inequality Result in Decline in Female Afghan Journalists

Security and Gender Inequality Result in Decline in Female Afghan Journalists
Embed
Security and Gender Inequality Result in Decline in Female Afghan Journalists

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:45 0:00
Direct link

Women in Afghanistan are thriving in many fields and are actively serving their communities but a number of female journalists in the northern Afghanistan city of Mazar-E-Sharif are still facing gender discrimination. VOA’s Mirwais Bezhan has more in this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG