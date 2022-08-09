Poor Zimbabweans Turning to Scrap Metal for Survival

Shepherd Chowe pushes a cart filled with tins, iron rods and other metallic objects down a dusty pathway in Hopley, a poor settlement about 15 km west of Zimbabwe's capital, Harare. He is among desperate Zimbabweans selling scrap metal for survival as the cost of living soars, piling pressure on a population already facing food shortages and high unemployment, and stirring memories of economic chaos years ago under the late leader Robert Mugabe's near four-decade rule.