Epidemiologists Warning Parents to Watch for COVID Symptoms in Children

Epidemiologists Warning Parents to Watch for COVID Symptoms in Children
Epidemiologists Warning Parents to Watch for COVID Symptoms in Children

As more schools in the U.S. welcome children back for in-person lessons, epidemiologists are warning parents to watch for COVID symptoms. Meanwhile, researchers hope to learn more about coronavirus transmission among younger children. Anush Avetisyan filed this report narrated by Anna Rice.

