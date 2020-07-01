Schools Exams Start in Zimbabwe
Most candidates managed to come on time to write examinations today in Mashonaland West and other provinces. The Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council managed to provide face masks, sanitizers, conduct temperature tests and encourage social distancing among the candidates. (Videos: Nunurai Jena)
