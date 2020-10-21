Accessibility links

SARS Protest Interviews in Jos, Nigeria

Interviews with four people at a largely peaceful demonstration in Jos, Nigeria on Monday, October 19, 2020.

The video features interviews with four people during the demonstration in Jos, Nigeria. The demonstrators are, in order of appearance:
David Danladi, in green Nike “… Football Federation” shirt, with a mask hanging from his neck;
Anonymous (unnamed), in red vest;
Imobel Anyebe, in brown T-shirt
Innocent Edangbo, in blue #JOS cap.

