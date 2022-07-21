Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Zimbabwe Former Teacher Sews Sanitary Pads to Keep Girls in School

Zimbabwe Former Teacher Sews Sanitary Pads to Keep Girls in School
Embed
Zimbabwe Former Teacher Sews Sanitary Pads to Keep Girls in School

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:32 0:00

With some girls in rural Zimbabwe unable to afford hygiene products, one community group is sewing affordable, reusable sanitary towels to help keep the pupils in school. Lauren Anthony has more.

With some girls in rural Zimbabwe unable to afford hygiene products, one community group is sewing affordable, reusable sanitary towels to help keep the pupils in school. Lauren Anthony has more.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG