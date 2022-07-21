Zimbabwe Former Teacher Sews Sanitary Pads to Keep Girls in School

With some girls in rural Zimbabwe unable to afford hygiene products, one community group is sewing affordable, reusable sanitary towels to help keep the pupils in school. Lauren Anthony has more.
