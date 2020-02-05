Accessibility links

Breaking News

Video

Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Caucuses Ahead of Final Vote Results

With 62 percent of the votes counted by late Tuesday, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders appeared to be in a tight race to win the Democratic caucuses in Iowa. Monday's vote experienced an unexpected day-long delay caused by a glitch in a new app.

