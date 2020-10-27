Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

MDC Alliance Activists Protest Outside Zimbabwe Embassy

MDC Alliance Activists Protest Outside Zimbabwe Embassy
Embed
MDC Alliance Activists Protest Outside Zimbabwe Embassy

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:43 0:00

Some opposition Movement for Democratic Change members protested outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in Garobone, Botswana, on Monday saying contrary to Zanu PF suggestions, Western targeted sanctions are not hurting the country.

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG