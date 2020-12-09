Safe Habor Deadline ...

Accessibility links

President Donald Trump has now lost dozens of post-election lawsuits aimed at overturning President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. As the presidents’ legal challenges fail in court, December 8th marks the “safe harbor” deadline where states finalize certification of their election result

