SADC Leaders Meeting ...

Five southern African leaders last Thursday expressed their concern at the extremist violence in northern Mozambique and said they will consider regional response at a further summit in three weeks. The presidents of Botswana, Malawi, South Africa, and Zimbabwe met with President Filipe Nyusi.

