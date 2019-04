The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Rwanda will observe the 25th Anniversary of the 1994 genocide that left an estimated 800,000 thousand people, dead. VOA's Africa 54 TV program is running a five-part series spotlighting survivors. In the 2nd part of the series, host Vincent Makori shares the story of Nzeyimana Dieudonne.