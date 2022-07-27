African wildlife officials meeting in Rwanda noted that urbanization threatens the continent's biodiversity. To promote nature conservation, Rwanda has restored a degraded wetland in the capital, turning it into its first urban ecotourism and educational park. Senanu Tord reports from Kigali.
Rwanda Converts Degraded Wetland Into Urban Ecotourism Park
African wildlife officials meeting in Rwanda noted that urbanization threatens the continent's biodiversity. To promote nature conservation, Rwanda has restored a degraded wetland in the capital, turning it into its first urban ecotourism and educational park. Senanu Tord reports from Kigali.