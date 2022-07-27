Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Rwanda Converts Degraded Wetland Into Urban Ecotourism Park

Rwanda Converts Degraded Wetland Into Urban Ecotourism Park
Embed
Rwanda Converts Degraded Wetland Into Urban Ecotourism Park

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:07 0:00
Direct link

African wildlife officials meeting in Rwanda noted that urbanization threatens the continent's biodiversity. To promote nature conservation, Rwanda has restored a degraded wetland in the capital, turning it into its first urban ecotourism and educational park. Senanu Tord reports from Kigali.

African wildlife officials meeting in Rwanda noted that urbanization threatens the continent's biodiversity. To promote nature conservation, Rwanda has restored a degraded wetland in the capital, turning it into its first urban ecotourism and educational park. Senanu Tord reports from Kigali.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG