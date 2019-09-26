Accessibility links

Rwanda Accused of Manipulating Poverty Statistics

In Rwanda, there is an ongoing debate over the authenticity of poverty statistics. The government says poverty has dropped dramatically, but people who are destitute, and their advocates, are skeptical. Eugene Uwimana has more details from Rwanda.

