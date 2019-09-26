Accessibility links
Rwanda Accused of Manipulating Poverty Statistics
5 minutes ago
Rwanda Accused of Manipulating Poverty Statistics
In Rwanda, there is an ongoing debate over the authenticity of poverty statistics. The government says poverty has dropped dramatically, but people who are destitute, and their advocates, are skeptical. Eugene Uwimana has more details from Rwanda.
Episodes
September 25, 2019
Impeachment Push Complicates Trump's Re-Election Prospects
September 25, 2019
Trump Attacks Biden and Defends Call with Ukraine
September 25, 2019
Trump at UNGA: An Anti-Globalist Message While Calling for Religious Freedom
September 24, 2019
Zimbabwe‘s Water Plant Closes
September 24, 2019
On VOA's The Connection: Youth Involvement in Local Governance And Xenophobia
September 24, 2019
Kabul Musician Teaches Street Kids, Hopes For Future Harmony
See all episodes
