“Rust” Shooting Raises Questions About Security on Movie Sets
A fatal shooting during the production of a movie called “Rust” is raising questions about safety on movie sets. Authorities are still investigating the October 21st shooting south of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Penelope Poulou spoke with Tim Forrest at Central New Mexico Community College.
