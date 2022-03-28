Accessibility links

Russia Batters Neighbor as Monthlong War in Ukraine Continues

A fifth week of unprovoked war waged by Russia on neighboring Ukraine. More than 10 million Ukrainians are now displaced both in and outside the country. Russian shelling continues throughout Ukraine despite the Kremlin announcing new battle plans.

A fifth week of unprovoked war waged by Russia on neighboring Ukraine. More than 10 million Ukrainians are now displaced both in and outside the country. Russian shelling continues throughout Ukraine despite the Kremlin announcing new battleplans focused on the eastern region. On a trip to Europe, President Joe Biden says Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power” but later U.S. officials clarify that Washington is not seeking regime change. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has this story

