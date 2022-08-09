In what he calls his humanitarian voyage, American Neale Bayly has been riding his motorcycle around Ukraine — not only to see the sights, but also to bring attention to its war against Russia, and raise funds for the children he meets along the way. Omelyan Oshchudlyak has the story. VOA footage by Yuriy Dankevych.
American Motorcyclist Rides Deep Into Russia-Ukraine War's Heart of Darkness
