Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Fierce Fighting in Ukraine Town North of Kyiv

Fierce Fighting in Ukraine Town North of Kyiv
Embed
Fierce Fighting in Ukraine Town North of Kyiv

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:34 0:00
Direct link

The Ukrainian town of Irpin, about 25 kilometers north of Kyiv, has seen fierce fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops. Many bodies lay dead in the no man's land between the towns of Irpin and Bucha, where Russian and Ukrainian troops have been fighting for more than a week.

The Ukrainian town of Irpin, about 25 kilometers north of Kyiv, has seen fierce fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops. Many bodies lay dead in the no man's land between the towns of Irpin and Bucha, where Russian and Ukrainian troops have been fighting for more than a week. VOA was able to get inside the town and reach the last Ukrainian position very close to Russian troops.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG