The Ukrainian town of Irpin, about 25 kilometers north of Kyiv, has seen fierce fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops. Many bodies lay dead in the no man's land between the towns of Irpin and Bucha, where Russian and Ukrainian troops have been fighting for more than a week. VOA was able to get inside the town and reach the last Ukrainian position very close to Russian troops.
Fierce Fighting in Ukraine Town North of Kyiv
