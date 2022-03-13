In an attempt to tighten the financial screws on Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the invasion of Ukraine, countries around the world are seizing the prized possessions of oligarchs believed to be close to him. VOA's Laurel Bowman has that story.
World Powers Seize Assets of Russian Oligarchs
Episodes
-
-
March 10, 2022
Ukrainians Plead for Weapons as Russia Bombs Civilians
-
March 10, 2022
Zimbabweans Marking International Women's Day
-
March 10, 2022
Marking International Women's Day in Style
-
-
March 08, 2022
As Ukraine War Rages, U.S. Looks to New Oil Sources