Many US Citizens Decided to Stay in Ukraine, Despite Russia’s Invasion
Twelve days before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, President Biden urged all U.S. citizens living in Ukraine to immediately leave the country. And though many have, other Americans remain in Ukraine and have no plans to leave. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. Camera: Yuiry Dankevych
Episodes
-
-
-
April 05, 2022
Video Explainer: Ukraine – How it Ends
-
April 05, 2022
Gogo Says Zimbabweans Tired of Old Guard Ruling Nation
-
April 05, 2022
Senior Citizen Says Elderly People Want Chamisa
-
Facebook Forum