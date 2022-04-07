Accessibility links

Many US Citizens Decided to Stay in Ukraine, Despite Russia’s Invasion

Twelve days before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, President Biden urged all U.S. citizens living in Ukraine to immediately leave the country. And though many have, other Americans remain in Ukraine and have no plans to leave. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. Camera: Yuiry Dankevych

Twelve days before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, President Biden urged all U.S. citizens staying or living in Ukraine to immediately leave the country. And though many have, other Americans remain in Ukraine and have no plans to leave. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. Camera: Yuiry Dankevych

