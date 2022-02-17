Diplomacy has reached a fever pitch between NATO allies and President Vladimir Putin, with the White House offering the Russian leader two choices: an invasion of Ukraine, with devastating consequences; or a negotiated peace, with what Putin sees as humiliating concessions. Anita Powell reports
Russia-Ukraine Tensions Hit Fever Pitch
