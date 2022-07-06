Accessibility links

Russia Sees Start of New Cold War

Until February 24, when Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine, the Cold War was encapsulated in museums as a dark period in European history. But the divide between Moscow and the West is showing no signs of healing, and analysts say the current state of relations could be the start of a new cold war — or the continuation of the old one. Marcus Harton narrates this report.

