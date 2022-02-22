Accessibility links

Russia Extends Military Drills Amid Fears It Will Invade Ukraine




Russia on Sunday extended its military drills in Belarus, along Ukraine’s northern border, after two days of sustained shelling in eastern Ukraine between Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces. This comes amid U.S. warnings of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more

Russia on Sunday extended its military drills in Belarus, along Ukraine’s northern border, after two days of sustained shelling in eastern Ukraine between Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces. This comes amid U.S. warnings of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, with more than 100,000 Russian troops massed at the border. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more

